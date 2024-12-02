Yolt to close its smart money app

ING’s evaluation has led to the intended decision to close the Yolt app, which is subject to advice from the works council. Going forward, Yolt will focus resources on getting its proprietary Open Banking solutions into the hands of businesses.

Yolt Technology Services is an Open Banking provider and has made around 2 billion API calls to date. It makes Open Banking technology available to businesses across Europe, enabling them to overhaul legacy systems, speed up transactions, reduce costs, and ultimately ensure a customer centric approach to their operation.