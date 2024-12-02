Yolt Technology Services, Jortt to implement accounting offerings API

According to YTS, its PSD2-compliant API solutions will enable Jortt to automatically access transactions and balances for SMEs that use Jortt’s accounting software. YTS’ Account Information Services integration will remove the need for users to download and re-upload MT-940 or CSV files, thus providing an updated picture of their business’ finances.

The current partnership is expected to further YTS’ aim of supporting businesses to use open banking technology. The collaboration will also reduce the need for building new connections with individual banks and offer information in a simple format.