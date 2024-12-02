Yolt teams up with Nidaros





The robots from Nidaros will be enriched with Yolt's PIS (Payment Initiation Service) technology, making it possible to automate instant payment request processes.

Nidaros is implementing the technology to offer their customers a new age way of payment processing. Yolt provides the PSD2-compliant PIS technology and with this technology, based on Open Banking, real-time payment requests can be initiated by the Nidaros robots. In line with PSD2 regulations, the account holder will simply need to confirm the payment.

The Nidaros and Yolt partnership is appealing for payments that have to be completed at the point of sale or 'at the doorstep', for example, to service technicians or for deliveries. The payments can be made from any mobile device, from any given location.