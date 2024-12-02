Yolt, Digital DRA to help customers tackle debt

This follows on the news that Yolt was closing its consumer-facing smart money app, repositioning itself to focus on B2B clients. Its strategic partnership with The Digital DRA will harness Open Banking payment and data services to improve debt resolution in the UK. Yolt’s Account Information Service and Payment Initiation Service, provided to The Digital DRA, will help customers fill out income and expenditure forms or budget planners, and manage their online payments.

The partnership is built on the belief that Open Banking can help people whose personal circumstances have changed and who need to manage their debt through affordable repayments. A venture of ING, Yolt was established in 2016, starting out at ING Labs as a money management app for retail customers in the UK.