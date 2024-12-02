Yobota enters Banking-as-a-Service market

Yobota has partnered with Chetwood to intermediate a version of the bank’s new BaaS oﬀering. The technology vendor provides the core banking system (CBS) that helps businesses to embed lending and deposit products into their proposition, and thereby oﬀer compliant ﬁnancial services to end-customers under Chetwood’s banking licence.

Yobota oﬀers pre-packaged, regulatory compliant products and processes built on top of its cloud- native CBS and quant engine. It also provides a suite of APIs required for integrated banking services.

The vendor’s BaaS components include core banking provision, APIs that can be deployed against bank partners, regulatory coverage, white labelling, consultancy, and partnerships. Yobota system’s ﬂexible architecture allows businesses to conﬁgure bespoke, intelligent, and scalable ﬁnancial products.