Yimba, Railsbank partner for digital wallet services

Under a new strategic partnership between the two companies, all customers of Railsbank can benefit from Yimba’s digital wallet marketing platform. Yimba, launched in 2019, has developed a software platform that embraces the accelerated adoption of contactless payments to enhance the customer experience. It is supported by CRM and marketing capabilities that are uniquely delivered via a cloud-based system and integrated directly across the proprietary payment networks.

For Yimba, the partnership will provide complementary services to the growing number of products already provided by Railsbank and rapidly expand partners utilising its services.