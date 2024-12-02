Yielders is the first Islamic fintech startup to gain UK regulatory approval

The ethical platform allows cash-based investments from as little as GBP 100, giving anyone the opportunity to get on the property ladder without the hassle of being a landlord or having a mortgage. Assets are already funded and provide pre-defined rental incomes, which means investors have the potential to start earning returns almost immediately.

Yielders went through a process of due diligence with the FCA, who validated their business model, client money handling and financial promotions before awarding accreditation, which puts them in a group of only five real-estate crowdfunding platforms to be directly authorised by the FCA.

Members from the Yielders team have also been accredited with CF30 certification, deeming them approved to present investment opportunities to a retail crowd. This gives crowd-funders added assurance that they are making informed decisions based on approved financial promotions.