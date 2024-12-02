Yes Bank raises 1 bln to boost capital





The bank said it will commence its fundraising soon and plans to raise a total amount of EUR 1.7 billion. The share sale follows the bank’s application to regulators to fast-track its fundraising, after Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country’s central bank, rescued Yes Bank in March 2020.

Under the rescue plan announced by the Indian government, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank invested 1 billion into Yes Bank.