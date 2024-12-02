YES BANK launches UPI payments on its RuPay credit card

Any existing YES BANK Credit Card customer who does not have a RuPay Credit Card can obtain a virtual YES BANK RuPay Credit Card and link it with their existing UPI app.











The bank’s officials said they power nearly 40% of all the UPI merchant transactions in the country. Given their digital prowess, over the years, they have built capabilities that can support digital transactions at scale, thereby impacting the lives of millions of customers. The launch of their UPI payments facility on RuPay Credit Cards is a testament to the effort, through which, they aim to provide customers with a rewarding and convenient banking experience.

Augmenting India’s digital economy

With this collaboration, YES BANK aims to further strengthen India’s march towards establishing a digitally enabled economy while providing a safe, secure, and seamless payment experience for customers.

The National Payment Corporation of India has expressed their enthusiasm in welcoming YES BANK RuPay credit card customers to experience this advanced digital payments solution, which combines the convenience of UPI with the benefits and rewards of RuPay credit cards.

By integrating YES BANK RuPay credit card with UPI, individuals can now make seamless transactions across various online and offline platforms on RuPay's highly secure network, eliminating the need to physically carry their cards. As the demand for credit cards increases in the country, this initiative is changing the perception of credit consumption and has the potential to increase credit penetration, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, according to YES BANK.

Following this, customers can now link their YES BANK RuPay credit card with UPI-enabled apps such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, and PayZapp, among others, making credit card-based transactions easier with enhanced security.