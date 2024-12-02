YES BANK is live with UPI interoperability on CBDC

Following this move, users are set to be enabled to scan any UPI QR code through the YES Bank Digital Rupee app and carry out transactions in a simplified manner. The development will help expand the reach of the digital rupee (e₹) significantly while underscoring the bank’s commitment to furthering digital innovations and providing an extensive array of transactional options for users across the country.





YES BANK’s UPI interoperability on CBDC and what it means for the digital rupee

The RBI introduced the digital rupee in Q3 FY23, marking a milestone in India’s journey towards establishing a comprehensive digital financial landscape, with YES BANK being amongst the initial four banks to partake in the pilot phase. The initiative introduced a digital currency system built on a unique QR code mechanism for carrying out transactions. As digital transactions evolve, flexibility and universal adaptability increase in importance, and by integrating CBDC with UPI QR codes, the digital rupee gains a broader platform, with the goal of becoming a staple in daily transactions.

The strategic move helps increase not only the strengths of the digital rupee but also integrates with the widely adopted UPI system in a simplified manner, which currently has a 150 million overall merchant base. As per the details provided in the press release, the integration is designed to offer users unprecedented flexibility, helping ensure a hassle-free and simple transactional experience, free of the need to switch between multiple digital platforms.











When commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ajay Rajan, Country Head – Digital & Transaction Banking, YES BANK advised that the integration of UPI interoperability in their CBDC app showcases the enterprise’s effort in redefining the customer’s digital transaction journey. The transition to an interoperable CBDC platform enables simplified, efficient, and broader transactional capabilities for YES Bank customers across individuals and merchants, including MSMEs.

Per the spokesperson’s statement, the transformational enabler is set to facilitate a ‘quantum leap’ leap in CBDC usage, driven by increased convenience and accessibility. What is more, the official said that their aim is to ensure that the digital rupee goes past its role as another currency type to become a seamless transactional experience for each user.

The announcement further highlights that the introduction of interoperability to CBDC marks an important step for all banks operating in India. As these boundaries expand and converge, a deep transformation is expected when talking about the foundation of digital banking and transactions within the region.





YES BANK offering and mission

A full-service commercial bank, YES BANK provides a complete range of products, services, and tech-driven digital offerings catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients. The organisation operates its investment banking, merchant banking, and brokerage businesses through YES SECURITIES, its wholly-owned subsidiary.