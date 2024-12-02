YES BANK introduces SmartFin





As per the information detailed in the press release, SmartFin focuses on facilitating digital supply chain finance (SCF) loans for dealers and suppliers of corporate clients, supporting them in achieving their business objectives. These include working capital efficiency, market expansion, sales acceleration, and solidifying supply chain partnerships. Additionally, the platform’s capabilities in digital onboarding, credit underwriting, loan management, and transaction processing intend to increase the accessibility of SCF products.











SmartFin’s capabilities

According to YES BANK’s officials, the financial institution is committed to supporting micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) and expanding the capabilities of SCF as a model to drive working capital efficiencies. The bank invested in SmartFin to help augment its digital offerings in this space and, with the platform’s help, it aims to drive required operational and financial efficiencies for all the stakeholders. SmartFin can be integrated with India’s digital infrastructure, India Stack, as well as with other third-party data sources, merged with ERP combinations. This cooperation intends to enhance credit underwriting by making it more convenient, reliable, and efficient. The platform’s rule-based algorithms and omnichannel capabilities simplify access to credit for MSMEs, thus underlining YES BANK’s commitment to improving customer experience.



Representatives from Veefin Solutions expressed their enthusiasm over the partnership with YES BANK as the latter solidifies its position in SCF. Previously, the company collaborated with various banks globally, and, by integrating its solution with YES BANK, it underscores its dedication to adopting digital capabilities and being fintech-friendly. Veefin intends to continue to invest in its SCF product features to provide its clients with the latest SCF technology.





YES BANK’s latest developments