YES BANK introduces iris



The application is designed to suit both existing and new customers, prefiguring convenience and efficiency by providing users with over 100 features and services on a single platform. The objective is to offer a simplified banking experience and ensure the safety of customers’ financial data by integrating security features, including biometric authentication, Sim-Binding, and two-factor verification.











According to YES BANK’s officials, the application was developed in-house, based on users’ feedback, being suitable for all age groups and backgrounds. The bank took into consideration the shared feedback and leveraged its technological capabilities to design a solution that allows users to fulfil their banking requirements. Also, the iris by YES BANK mobile application is available to download both on Android as well as iOS-based smartphones.









Statista ’s report from May 2023 confirms that the use of online and mobile banking is expected to increase between 2021 and 2024, with the Asian market being in the lead. Far East and China accounted for approximately 805 million active online banking users in 2020, however, the number is predicted to reach one billion by 2024.

Features of iris by YES BANK

Opening a savings account;

Applying for YES BANK credit cards while being able to choose from the options offered by the bank;

Access to the bank’s lending products, with approvals from the application itself;

Booking recurring and fixed deposits

Access to customisable investment options based on individual risk inclination and financial goals;

Access to insurance services integrated into the application;

Access to multiple digital modes for making payments.





More information about YES BANK