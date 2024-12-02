Yellowtail Conclusion, Ohpen announce strategic partnership

Banks and financial providers across the Netherlands and Benelux region can now utilise Ohpen's modern digital retail banking platform combined with Yellowtail's smart data-driven front-end platform to give their customers innovative and personalised banking experiences.

The collaboration spans across core financial products like mortgage, loans, savings, investments, and is already proving successful in the pension market for several large clients. For these pension clients, Yellowtail offers smart data-driven pension portals where participants get insights into their pension and personal financial situation, while Ohpen takes care of the unit administration and portfolio management processes. This combination provides pension companies with communication, unit administration, and investment perspectives related to portfolio management and personalised and real-time insights in participants’ pension performance.

Ohpen acquired Davinci Group in September 2020 with the aim of strengthening its SaaS platform by adding a modern mortgage component to the platform and serving customers with all retail banking products. Davinci's consultancy and services organisation was then resold by Ohpen to Yellowtail | Conclusion, which makes for a better strategic fit.