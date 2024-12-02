Yeeld, Treezor, and Franfinance to launch a consumer credit offer for retail customers

As of January 2022, thanks to this collaboration with Franfinance, Treezor is offering all its clients (fintechs, online marketplaces, payment solutions for businesses, etc.) the option to embed a turnkey revolving credit and/or amortised loan service into their customer journey, thus positioning itself on the dynamic consumer credit market.

Yeeld, a Treezor client, wanted to benefit from this integration to expand its product range by offering its customers a new financing offer.

Thanks to the Revolving Credit API developed by Franfinance for Treezor, the customer journey on the Yeeld app includes the credit specialist’s loan granting, decision-making, and management features. Yeeld’s customers can now take out a revolving line of credit of up to EUR 3,000.