YayPay partners with Sage





The partnership will provide small and medium-sized businesses access to YayPay’s AR automation solution and services through existing Sage account relationships. YayPay’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution will be offered on the Sage Marketplace, a web-based application listing both resale and referral independent software vendor partner applications that integrate with Sage cloud products.

According to the official press release, with the addition of YayPay to the Sage Marketplace, US-based Sage value added resellers (VARs) may order YayPay on behalf of their customers. Products available on the marketplace are certified by Sage. Initially, Sage VARs that carry the Sage X3 product line will have access to YayPay. Additional Sage products and geographies will be added over time to leverage Sage’s global footprint and provide its customer base with YayPay’s AR solution.