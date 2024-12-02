YayPay partners with GoCardless

Under the partnership terms, YayPay will integrate GoCardless’s global network with its AR offerings to provide direct debit payments to its growing base of customers in North America and Europe.

Recent research conducted by GoCardless and YouGov reveals that while 69% of US businesses collect international payments, and 72% of them have ambitions to increase their global growth over the next five years, 58% of them believe the complexity of cross-border payments is holding them back from this expansion.

YayPay, by offering bank debit as a payment option expects to help its customers to get paid faster, improve cash flow, and reduce payment costs. The integration plans to enable YayPay to collect recurring payments through bank debit.



