YayPay brings out cash flow forecasts for accounts receivable

The company wants to help accounts receivable teams when it comes to tracking who owns what, helping them keep track of the status of their invoices.

YayPay wants to help companies to get paid faster and automates as many steps as possible. It integrates with existing ERP solutions and lets its clients collaborate as a team and have access to historical data.

With the recent update, YayPay is taking advantage of all the data it collects on clients to help companies understand what’s going to happen. For instance, they can look at invoices with upcoming due dates and YayPay will predict when the clients are actually going to pay with a percentage to indicate the confidence level.

YayPay can show graphs with the company`s cash inflows for the upcoming 8 weeks. More than that, companies can also click on an individual client’s profile to filter out upcoming invoices for this specific client.

The startup looks at a customer’s payment habits and behaviors, uses machine learning so that it can predict the potential day of your payment. Accounts receivable teams won’t have to do as much guessing and will be able to focus on getting paid first and foremost.