Yaspa partners with ISX Financial

As per the official press release, leveraging ISX’s Business Operating Account capability, companies using Yaspa can now open a business account with ISX Financial to securely hold and manage their funds, including those received and executed through Yaspa’s instant pay-in and payout services.

This partnership is set to ensure Yaspa’s modular payment solutions are readily available to a broader range of businesses transacting across Europe, including sectors such as iGaming.











Officials from Yaspa stated that the Open Banking technology that powers Yaspa means that payments in and out of an ISX Financial account are not only fast and simple for end-users to make, but they also include bank-grade account checks. This has proven to be particularly transformative for gambling operators who can benefit from account verification they can trust, without the friction of forms or extra validation tools. Integrated bank authentication also gives their players the option to deposit and withdraw funds using different bank accounts - for both closed-loop or open-loop payments that are secure and flexible.

Yaspa’s instant bank payments are now live throughout the UK and Europe and can be plugged straight into the payment operations of existing as well as future ISX account holders who are looking to offer a real-time payment method that is fast and easy to set-up.





About Yaspa

Yaspa is a fintech that connects identity and money to simplify and accelerate the way payments are made. Yaspa uses Open Banking with the aim to provide instant bank payments that are faster, more secure, and more cost-effective than cards, and to help regulated businesses verify customers and their payments. The company operates across the UK and Europe, is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, and is backed by leading investors including Fin Capital, SGH Capital & Metavallon VC.

About ISX Financial

ISX Financial is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability

