The fintech uses Open Banking to provide instant bank payments faster and more cost-effectively than cards. Its Intelligent Payments offering combines Pay by Bank transactions, AI-driven verification, and real-time risk assessment into a secure experience for users.











More about the announcement

London-based Yaspa joined the association with more than 230 corporate members, including Worldpay, Mastercard, Visa, and American Express. Yaspa’s involvement aims to improve its engagement with policymakers and senior industry figures, reflecting its commitment to advancing robust fraud prevention measures.

The fintech sees its membership as a milestone in its growth journey, reinforcing its objective to influence the future of payments through product development and active industry collaboration and policy engagement.

Through active participation in specialist working groups, the company aims to help shape the initiatives driven by the industry, develop its network, and support progress across Open Banking, user verification, AI in payments, and responsible gambling. Yaspa representatives mentioned that the company is excited to join a community that shares its belief in Open Banking’s power to deliver improved payment experiences for users, and actionable insights for businesses.

A spokesperson from The Payments Association mentioned that Yaspa’s expertise is a benefit for the group, and the association aims to team up and help the fintech make the most of its membership. The society’s mission is to help its members navigate the complex regulatory environment and facilitate profitable business partnerships. Its purpose is to support the payments community, creating a space where collaboration and learning shape the industry for the better.

This move follows Yaspa’s partnership with Playbook Engineering, aimed at introducing instant bank payment solutions for online betting sites. The collaboration simplifies transactions for players, offering fast, secure, and simple payment experiences through Pay by Bank for both deposits and withdrawals.