Yaspa integrates instant deposits for Casino Lugano customers

Yaspa’s point-of-sale payments - supported by Open Banking - will deliver a particular benefit to the casino’s Italian guests. Until now, these players have been obliged either to make deposits via bank transfer several days in advance of their visit - due to slow cross-border settlement times - or to withdraw large sums of cash on arrival in Switzerland, which would be subject to high, foreign ATM fees.











With Yaspa, customers of Casino Lugano can effortlessly scan a QR code with their mobile phones while inside the casino and be redirected to their preferred online banking app to initiate a deposit. The funds settle within seconds and can be promptly redeemed at the casino's cashier terminals.





Augmented transactions via Open Banking

By using the faster payment infrastructure that underpins Open Banking, Yaspa enables Casino Lugano’s Italian customers to deposit in real time, without the need to plan bank transfers in advance or pay to withdraw cash. Deposits and withdrawals made using Yaspa are referenced and trackable, making it easy to issue deposited funds to customers accurately and fast.

Officials from Yaspa said that Open Banking capability is all about finding unique use cases and opportunities to simplify payments for businesses. Partnering with Casino Lugano to solve a real customer problem around making cross-border payments in Europe, in a land-based environment, is an opportunity for them both. It demonstrates the effectiveness of combining local SEPA instant payments with Open Banking technology to make processing payments easier for Casino Lugano, while offering a frictionless experience to their customers.

Also commenting on this partnership representatives from Casino Lugano said they are happy to welcome Yaspa as an innovative payment method. With it, they are excited to offer more and more services with solutions that simplify the payment experience for their Italian guests, making the gaming experience even more comfortable.

Yaspa enables quick, cardless account-to-account payments in online and land-based environments, eliminating the need for cash, cards, or apps. With Yaspa, making deposits or withdrawals and verifying customers is seamless, secure, and simple - boosting conversion and the player experience for iGaming and casino businesses.





Previous news from Yaspa

In February 2023, Yaspa has selected OpenPayd as its real-time payments provider. The partnership will give the end-users of Yaspa’s clients a simplified payments experience via OpenPayd’s BaaS platform, which offers plug-and-play banking and payments infrastructure through a single API.

By harnessing Open Banking, the company is able to provide simple and secure instant cardless payments for merchants. This solution is transforming merchant acquiring and processing, bypassing traditional methods with no cards, no codes, and no apps, offering cost-effective payments that settle instantly.

To deliver an even better experience to its clients, Yaspa needed an embedded finance infrastructure provider that could facilitate instant payouts and offer a greater global reach than other providers in the market.