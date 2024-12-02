Yapily partners with Volume





The partnership underpins Volume’s Transparent Checkout, a one-click solution to enable direct ‘account-to-account’ (A2A) payments between consumers and merchants, without the need for payment processing intermediaries and third parties. Currently, merchants have to pay between 2% and 8% of every sale to these card, e-wallet, and BNPL facilitators.

Building on Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure, Volume’s one-click online payment solution facilitates direct A2A payments between merchants’ and online shoppers’ bank accounts, cutting transaction fees by up to 75%.

By partnering with Yapily, Volume aims to eliminate fees based on a percentage of the total basket and drive online transaction costs close to zero.