Yapily partners with Uncapped





Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to accelerate the progress of the financial lending sector, as well as democratise access to capital for online companies in a secure and efficient manner. Yapily’s Open Banking platform is set to play an important role in enabling Uncapped to meet its goals faster and with expanded coverage. By leveraging Yapily’s suite of solutions and expertise, Uncapped will be given the possibility to provide funding opportunities, as well as offer continued support for businesses and clients that wish to improve their development process.







More information on the partnership

According to the official press release, the decision to collaborate with Yapily took place due to several key factors that align with Uncapped’s vision, operational needs, and preferences. The company will be enabled to leverage Yapily’s customer support, and comprehensive bank coverage, as well as the ability to facilitate accelerated development opportunities. In addition, Yapily’s efficient and secure communication and adaptability will be used in providing Uncapped with optimised speed, connectivity, and support for businesses as they develop.

Uncapped will leverage Yapily’s Open Banking technology in order to gain a clearer and more detailed understanding of client finances, as well as provide cash more quickly and safely. This process will improve capability and significantly benefit end clients, offering them the opportunity to access capital and bolster their competitive edge faster.

Furthermore, Yapily’s extensive banking coverage and geographical reach are expected to accelerate Uncapped’s expansion strategy as well, providing the company with the possibility to connect with multiple banks and financial institutions. The outlook is also set to extend to new territories, as Uncapped aims to launch into new markets in the near future. Both enterprises will prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving industry, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local markets.

Clients and users of Uncapped will be enabled to benefit from having direct access to dedicated support from the Yapily team, while also being allowed to resolve any issue in a fast and optimised manner. At the same time, the collaboration is set to allow Uncapped to incorporate an improved technological infrastructure and a proactive suite of problem-solving tools, as well as customer-centric capabilities.



