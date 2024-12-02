Yapily partners with mmob





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to simplify and accelerate the deployment of Yapily’s Open Banking solutions by various firms and companies, with an effective, fast, and secure technical implementation process.

In addition, both Yapily and mmob will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

The partnership is expected to accelerate the time to market for deploying Yapily’s Open Banking solutions while also broadening the potential for more companies and firms, regardless of their size or technical capacity, to access these tools and products. Through this strategic deal, partners will have the possibility to integrate Yapily’s functionalities as fully branded, native services, which are set to optimise their own suite of products with minimal effort. In addition, it will also significantly reduce the time for the collaborator or customer to reach revenue.

At the same time, mmob’s universal API adopter will change the way Open Banking solutions are deployed, making the journey be constructed from Yapily’s APIs, fully developed in order to match a partner’s brand identity, and then incorporated as a native, embedded solution with the firm’s digital channels. The integration will be streamlined into a single code snipped, with an efficient, fast, and secure implementation process. mmob’s tool will also remove barriers for companies with smaller budgets or less technical expertise, which is set to broaden access to optimised financial technology and accelerate their development process.

The strategic deal will also focus on providing new possibilities for a broader range of companies and enterprises to leverage Open Banking solutions, through the use of a streamlined integration process offered by mmob’s technology. Collaborators will have the opportunity to deploy Yapily’s APIs as fully native, all customised in their own branding.



