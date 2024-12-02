Yapily launches Open Banking solution on AWS Marketplace

The collaboration brings wider access to Yapily’s next-generation financial data and payment initiation solutions for customers already using AWS cloud services. This will enable businesses across Europe to develop more innovative and personalised experiences for their customers.

Yapily’s sandbox credentials allow developers using AWS the opportunity to test data and potential customer flows before proceeding to a live environment. Over the coming months of 2022, Yapily will be implementing a roadmap of additional features onto AWS Marketplace to further enhance its data and payment solutions for cloud-based customers.

Yapily currently enables its customers to connect to more than 1,600 banks across 17 countries, and recently completed a USD 51 million Series B funding round to accelerate its growth across Europe and other global markets.