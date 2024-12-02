Yapily launches in Spain





The Spanish launch comes on the heels of Yapily raising USD 51 million in its Series-B fundraising round and will see the appointment of an experienced local team.

Yapily has already developed substantial capabilities in the Spanish market. With 100% PSD2 connectivity, Yapily covers more than 95% of Spanish bank accounts – both retail and corporate – at 52 banks. This represents near total market coverage for the deployment of Open Banking-enabled products and services.