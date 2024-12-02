Yapily launches bulk payments service with Comma in the UK

Working in close partnership with Comma, Yapily has simplified the complex process of bulk payments - under Open Banking - in the UK. The proposition provides customers such as Comma with the API connection they need to create a scalable bulk payments feature for their accountancy, payroll and bookkeeper clients.

Until now, bulk payments in the UK have only been available to medium to large scale businesses that have corporate banking accounts. As such, many SMEs have been forced to rely on legacy, inefficient payment processes causing significant headaches and issues when it comes to paying staff, suppliers and customers on time, every time.

Harnessing Yapily’s bulk payment offering, Comma’s accountant and bookkeeper customers can create and share payment runs with clients; who in turn can bulk pay bills, taxes and salaries on their phone or desktop, in a few clicks from their own bank account. This enables accountants and bookkeepers to offer new payment services to clients - something demanded of them for many years.

Leveraging its direct and deep connections with many of the UK’s largest banks, Yapily is the first Open Banking infrastructure provider to test and release bulk payments functionality for 7 financial institutions in the UK.