Yapily further expands operations and launches in Germany

Based in the UK, Yapily now launches operations in Germany. Where technological innovation and application are key drivers for the German marketplace, application programming interface (API) connectivity is developing in the region. Yapily will provide it’s API-only platform for companies to reap the benefits of open banking, unlocking new revenue streams and product innovation.

Yapily enables customers to connect; access financial information and payment infrastructure, accelerating local fintech players. Through its technologies and services, Yapily is helping German businesses scale internationally, while also supporting international businesses entering the German market. Accordingly, Yapily is providing its partners with infrastructure to boost their user experience, while remaining invisible behind the scenes, giving customers complete control.

Yapily facilitates connectivity with European banks to access open banking data, with more than 80% bank coverage. Using a single open API, Yapily’s clients in Germany can now access the financial data they need to enrich the end-user experience. From aggregating, categorising and enriching account information, to initiating payments and transactions, businesses gain the visibility to offer personalised financial products and services. Yapily enables companies to connect and access financial information in payments, lending and accounting software.

As part of the German market expansion, Yapily is deploying a local team and API platform that will strengthen the capabilities of domestic players in Open Banking to power any financial application and provide access to a global network of industry leading experts. The expansion lends support to the emerging interest in Open Banking and API innovation and fosters connections with the UK ecosystem. Yapily is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, LocalGlobe and leading European VC firm Lakestar, an early investor in Skype, Spotify, Airbnb and Facebook as well as some of Europe’s biggest fintechs – Klarna and Revolut.