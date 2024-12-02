Yapily expands intro France following funding

In entering the market, Yapily’s goal is to provide French banks and the country’s fintech sector with a platform for innovation and international expansion. Ahead of its launch into France, Yapily had developed capabilities in the market. With PSD2 connectivity, Yapily covers more than 85% of French bank accounts, helping banks, fintech firms and other financial institutions to embed the power of Open Banking within their products and services.

The launch of French operations closely follows Yapily’s recent completion of its Series-B fundraising round, which saw it secure USD 51 million to extend Open Banking across Europe. The investment round was led by Sapphire Ventures with existing investors Lakestar, HV Capital and LocalGlobe also taking part.