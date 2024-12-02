Yapily and Ordo collaborate to improve payments during COVID-19 pandemic





The platform, providing users with swift and secure invoicing, tracking and payments, has launched with its Neighbour2Neighbour initiative - helping small businesses, volunteers, and their neighbours during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ordo’s Neighbour2Neighbour initiative ensures volunteers can request and receive payments digitally from those who have received help. Through its open banking API, Yapily enables Ordo to access its users’ account information and initiate payments from their bank accounts, using only an email address or mobile number. Yapily connects to their clients’ bank accounts, allowing them to focus on delivering faster access to financial services, while Yapily manages the connectivity.

The service works by the person needing to be paid back, sending a ‘smart request’ for payment to the person who needs to pay – for example, for money owed for shopping done for a self-isolating neighbour. The service then tracks payments for both parties so everyone can see what has been paid when and by whom.

Ordo also recognises times are tough for small businesses too, and they are extending their free trial bundles to businesses to help keep them going during COVID-19.