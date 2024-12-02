Yapily, American Express to enable Open Banking payments across Europe

The agreement will enable American Express to reach new markets with its open banking payment product, increasing the benefits offered to its merchant customers.

Pay with Bank Transfer will use Yapily’s open API to gain bank coverage across selected European markets over the coming months.

With Yapily’s API operating invisibly behind the scenes, American Express remains in full control of the user interface and experience - meaning end users are taken through the Pay with Bank Transfer payment journey, with no interruptions or Yapily redirects.

Facilitated by Yapily’s European open banking platform, Pay with Bank Transfer will make full use of biometric authentication and instant payment APIs where available to ensure faster payments for merchants.