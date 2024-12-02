Yapel offers cross-border payments service through Wise





The costs for carrying out transactions are quite affordable and transparent. There’s only a 0.35% convenience fee and a transaction fee of 0.4 to 1.3% for using Wise. Rates vary based on the destination. There are no exchange rate surcharges and the exchange rate being used is visible.

Yapeal provides a digital banking service including as full Swiss current account, debit/credit cards, Forex, payments/transfers, and more.