Yapeal introduces online banking service for children





Called Yapini, the new product offering is meant to support financial management services for young clients. It includes savings, virtual payments, and financial security features. It also comes with a debit card. For parents who have a paid premium account at Yapeal, the Yapini service is available at no extra cost.

Users of Yapeal’s Private or Private+ service will be able to gain access to the bank’s Yapini offering, meanwhile, Loyalty users may test the service at no cost for a 3-month period. Parental controls have been enabled on all Yapini accounts, which includes spending limits on Yapini debit cards.

The new product is available to users who are at least seven years old.