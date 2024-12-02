Yantra launches Y-Labs marketplace to support digital banking

Y-Labs marketplace is an initiative that enables banks to introduce new payments products and services with industry specific benefits via Yantra’s proprietary digital banking platform that enables real-time, contextual and conditional payments.

The Y-Labs marketplace was designed to assist the delivery of digital banking services that anticipate market needs. Application developers, product owners and banks can build digital banking and payments apps on Yantra’s architecture via the Y-Labs marketplace.

Yantra’s capabilities are driven by more than 500 APIs, which integrate endless connection points into one digital banking platform, giving users access to multiple payment networks and channels. This approach also supports interoperability between multiple financial institutions, programs, product combinations and accounts, regardless of the system.

So far, Yantra has worked with CBW Bank to offer ONECard, an alternative to a traditional bank account for consumers, and BlastPay, a business bank account that gives users control over the corporate payments process.