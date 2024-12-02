Xtracap secures USD 1 mln funding

The startup had launched its mobile app Bridge2Capital in October 2018 for small shopkeepers to receive limited loan amounts to pay their GST supplier bills. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the company will continue to provide solutions to users, allowing shopkeepers to choose their GST suppliers and releases funds to the suppliers for the financed invoices, according to yourstory.com.

The startup plans to use the funding to provide new products and penetrate newer markets. Besides Bridge2Capital, Xtracap also has other offerings such as a QR-based online payment solution, an order management logistic payment solution, online insurance, a digital gold saving scheme and a digital ledger. The startup expects its customer base to have access to all these services by March 2021.