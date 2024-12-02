Xtensifi adds Open Banking consulting service for financial institutions and fintechs

Xtensifi enables banks and credit unions to be the primary hub for when and where consumers authorize their data. With intellectual property and core competencies around back-end integration and API development, Xtensifi helps mitigate problems with existing permission-based methodologies that often causes valuable customer and member data to go unused for years.

Xtensifi helps to facilitate legal, fully-compliant connections between fintech companies and financial institutions.

Xtensifi is a specialized digital consulting and development works that works with banks, credit unions, fintech providers and other organisations of all sizes. Since 2009, the company has provided strategy development and execution services to improve digital experiences for its clients, including the creation of advanced digital platforms, digital capabilities, simplified integration frameworks, and digital reference architectures. Xtensifi is experienced in compliance, migration and solution development within Amazon Web Services (AWS Cloud), the implementation of real-time payment systems, and migrations from legacy platforms.