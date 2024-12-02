Xpress Money, TerraPay to enable money transfers in Africa

The partnership will help Xpress Money customers to send money to mobile accounts in real time.

Through global money transfer provider’s network of over 200,000 agent locations in 165 countries, migrants across the globe will be able to send remittances to Mobile Money services in Africa. In the initial rollout, customers can send remittances to any mobile number or bank account in Nigeria, as well as directly to Vodacom M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money and Zantel Ezy Pesa wallets in Tanzania by visiting the nearest Xpress money outlet across 165 countries.

Earlier in 2017, TerraPay has partnered with Paga, Nigeria’s payments and financial services company, and Selcom, a mobile money aggregator in Tanzania, to launch cross border remittances to mobile money accounts in Nigeria and Tanzania respectively.