Xpate unveils new core banking solution

As the company states, xpate’s core banking solution has been engineered to speed up and simplify merchant payment gateway integration with multiple acquiring systems. This could give merchants the access to integrated payment processing, real-time data analytics and intelligent transaction routing to work towards higher approval rates.

Combined with xpate’s UX design-led focus, the new core banking solution will help merchants and acquirers to tap into more cross-border ecommerce opportunities through its integrated platform.

xpate’s also wants to take the complexity out of cross-border payment processing by giving merchants and acquirers optimal FX rates through its routing network, fraud mitigation and accelerated onboarding and compliance processes, all through one unified platform that’s designed to be as user-friendly as possible.