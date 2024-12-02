xpate launches its core banking solution





xpate’s core banking solution has been designed and engineered to speed up and simplify merchant payment gateway integration with multiple acquiring systems, giving merchants the widest possible access to integrated payment processing, real-time data analytics, and intelligent transaction routing to ensure approval rates. Combined with xpate’s renowned UX design-led focus, the new core banking solution will help merchants and acquirers to tap into more cross-border ecommerce opportunities through its integrated platform.

The launch of xpate’s core banking solution solves operational challenges through its agile and flexible cloud-based architecture, which is designed to handle the demands of ecommerce and increasing digital channel convergence. Powered by real-time processing and multi-channel integration functionality, merchants and acquirers can now scale and adapt to the digital-first world in a cost-effective, configurable, and customer-centric way.

xpate’s mission is to take the complexity out of cross-border payment processing by giving merchants and acquirers optimal FX rates through its smart routing network, intelligent fraud mitigation, and accelerated onboarding and compliance processes – all through one unified, simplified platform that’s designed to be as user-friendly as possible.