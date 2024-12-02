Xoom expands US domestic transfer services to debit cards and bank accounts

With this new functionality, users will be able to send contactless money transfers using just the Xoom mobile app or website. This new service comes at a crucial time as COVID-19 continues to cause financial hardship for many across the country, and consumers are increasingly turning towards digital payments as a way to send money to support loved ones and those in their network in need.

As a result of this shift, Xoom has seen a 600% increase in new customers using Xoom to provide financial support for people across the globe during the second quarter of 2020, according to the official press release.

With just their recipient’s debit card or bank account number, customers can send money and recipients can receive funds without needing to sign-up for an account with Xoom or PayPal, or fill out any forms, the release adds. In addition to these new domestic services, Xoom also continues to offer money transfers for cash pickup typically in minutes at Walmart and Ria locations across the country, and mobile reload for US pre-paid mobile phones.