Xinja partners with Kong





With Kong’s service connectivity platform, Xinja can connect, secure, and manage all its APIs and services, while ensuring architectural flexibility and scalability. Kong Enterprise, combined with Kong’s extensive plugins hub, enables Xinja to open its APIs in a way that exposes the services as well as allows the team to structure and secure the APIs. The platform’s Developer Portal provides the company with a way to present a public-facing portal to the outside developer community who access its APIs.

Beyond using Kong to collaborate with third-party developers and manage external-facing API traffic, Xinja also leverages Kuma’s universal service mesh with the Kong platform. The Kuma integration allows the team to implement a service mesh to apply policies and access controls across its internal microservice landscape, which works with both the external- and internal-facing API gateways.