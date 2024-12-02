Xinja partners Aviatrix for multi-cloud network architecture





The platform is said to have enhanced the bank’s cloud networking capacities providing a ‘single pane of glass’ to manage all future public cloud deployments for networking operations and security.

Xinja’s banking platform leverages the automation of the cloud to increase the security and trust levels. According to IBSIntelligence, Aviatrix’ approach to cloud networking has enabled the bank to create a roadmap for planned growth while ensuring enterprise-grade capabilities.

Recently, UAE-based World Investments has announced it is investing USD 433 million in Xinja over the next two years.