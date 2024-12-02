Xinja Bank to launch share trading platform Dabble





Dabble, which will sit alongside the bank and savings account ‘Stash’, will provide access to US shares, including Tesla, Facebook, Google, and Amazon. For Dabble, a flat monthly subscription fee of USD 8 will be charged for unlimited trading, on top of a 1% FX fee per trade. Besides, there are no brokerage fees. Dabble also offers ‘fractionalised trading’, which means that investors will be able to buy whole shares, or a portion of a share depending on how much money they have and how much they want to invest.

According to the official press release, via Dabble, orders will be automated and executed when the US market is open. Therefore, once an investor decides to buy a share, or a portion of a share, the order is placed and executed as soon as the US share market opens for business.