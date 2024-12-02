Xinja Bank selects SISS Data for open banking services





This initial phase of CDR, commonly referred to as ‘open banking’, sees financial institutions share product data such as features, interest, and fees that will help consumers to make informed decisions about financial products and services. By October 2020 non-major banks and ADIs must comply with CDR regulations and make their product data available to the market.

SISS Data has created a subscription-based Product Data API to allow banks to comply and innovate without developing their own API.