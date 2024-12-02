Xerox selects Anachrons InvoicePortal

This arrangement is set to enable Xerox to streamline their order-to-cash process in order to deliver electronic invoices directly to clients in their preferred format.

InvoicePortal provides a host of standard options for delivery to the client, both in invoice format and delivery mode including PDF by email, via Digipoort or direct to an ERP system.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their order-to-cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

In recent news, G4S Netherlands, part of a group of security companies (G4S), has entered a partnership withAnachron to adopt a fully electronic invoicing process.

