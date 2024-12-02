Xero, Square enable instant invoice payments in Australia

Small businesses using Square can now email invoices from Xero giving their customers the option to pay the bill instantly, using a credit or debit card.

When a payment hits the business’s bank account, the transaction will appear in their bank feed and be recorded in Xero.

The integration also creates a daily sales-summary invoice in Xero that captures the previous day's transactions in Square.

Business owners can choose to break down the imported data to the transaction level.

The enhanced features also capture all point-of-sale transactions including tips, surcharges and the relevant taxes.

New users can download Square from the Xero app marketplace.