Xero launches Apple Pay through payments platform Stripe

Already live, the integration will see the new Apple Pay feature automatically available to everyone on Xero using Stripe where Apple Pay is available. Apple Pay transactions will also be automatically entered and matched against invoices in the Xero platform.

Apple Pay was launched in Australia in November 2016, with American Express the only financial institution partner joining the iPhone makers near-field communication (NFC) payments at the time.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) was then the first bank in Australia, and the only financial institution in New Zealand, to integrate Apple Pay.

ANZ is the only member of Australias big four to embrace Apple Pay; however, member-owned financial services provider CUA made the service available to its members in November, along with Woolworths Employees Credit Union, Defence Bank, Bank Australia, Police Bank, and others.