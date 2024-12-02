Xero joins Fintech Australia's corporate program

The program integrates companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mastercard, EY, Facebook, Google, eftpos, Idemia, Regional Australia Bank, RSM Australia, and the Newcastle Permanent Building Society have joined.

Xero looks to work with FinTech Australia to drive better visibility of the innovation being created by fintechs in Australia, and to coordinate with others on technology related policy, as Xero representatives state.