Xempus raises USD 70 mln





The Series D financing round is led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a global growth equity investor in B2B SaaS businesses with particular strength in insurtech. Existing investors, led by HPE Growth and Cinco Capital, participated in the round in substantial size as well.

Xempus intends to use the proceeds to broaden its policy sale and management offering in Germany, add new product verticals to the platform, and roll out the Xempus platform in additional European countries.

Xempus connects 18,000 insurance agents, 60,000 corporates, and life insurers. They benefit from information flows, user-friendly customer journeys, as well as connectivity to all relevant stakeholders on a single SaaS platform.