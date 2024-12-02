Xeeva upgrades Marketplace for suppliers globally

The solution is now connecting Xeeva’s global customers to an expanded network of suppliers, helping to expedite sourcing of goods and services across any industry with guided execution from Xeeva’s team of procurement experts.

Suppliers can now register in a few minutes with no fees and start accepting bids from global organisations. Xeeva’s Marketplace connects customers with suppliers through spend data insights to sourcing opportunities created for discovery and awarding.

Upon registering in Marketplace, suppliers can access new sourcing opportunities, create, and maintain their business profile, office locations, as well as a list of regions they service and gain the opportunity to upload their catalogs releasing visibility to all Xeeva customers.