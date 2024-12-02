Xcellerate IT chosen by Telstra Health and G8 Education to automate accounts payable





Telstra Health, providers of digitally enabled care for the community, will work with Xcellerate IT to implement Kofax ReadSoft Online, a dedicated cloud-based accounts payable automation solution.

G8 Education, a private provider of quality early childhood education and care, will implement Kofax TotalAgility, a fully integrated, enterprise-wide digital transformation platform that can be expanded outside of the accounts payable department to automate other business processes.

As part of their digital transformation journey, and to get the most out of their ERP investment, Dynamics 365 F&O customers are looking for integrated solutions to automate their accounts payable processes.